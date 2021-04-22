STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 90 per cent personnel of Armed Forces administered first dose of COVID vaccine

Of the 14-lakh-strong armed forces more than 12.5 lakh have received the first dose whereas the full vaccine schedule has been completed for more than 7 lakh soldiers.

Published: 22nd April 2021

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The administration of COVID-19 vaccine to the those serving in the Army, Navy and Air Force is going in full swing, with half of the Armed Forces having completed the full schedule of the vaccine. 

A senior officer said to The New Indian Express, “Being the frontline workers and health care workers, personnel of the services have been vaccinated irrespective of age. More than 90 percent of serving personnel have received one dose and more than 50 per cent of the personnel have received the complete schedule of vaccine.”

Of the 14-lakh-strong armed forces more than 12.5 lakh have received the first dose whereas the full vaccine schedule has been completed for more than 7 lakh soldiers.

Covishield is the vaccine used in the Armed Forces and extra care is being taken to pay attention to the serving personnel, veterans and their dependents.

Meanwhile, noting the rush at the Base Hospital Delhi Cantt (BHDC), the Army decided to convert the building into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for the Indian armed forces and veterans, with effect from April 22, 2021.

“As on date, there are 258 oxygenated beds at BHDC which are fully occupied. Nearly 400 plus COVID positive cases with mild symptoms are in home isolation, who otherwise would have been admitted in BHDC,” told a source.

“Majority of the cases in BH are of the family members and serving personnel. All OPDs will shift to and function at the Army Hospital Research and Referral,” told the officer.

The Defence Services have stepped up resources in areas where COVID patients are arriving in increasing numbers.

“Even veterans who are members of ECHS and are equired to be managed by nominated civilian hospitals are being entertained at Military hospitals to the extent possible,” said the sources after speaking to some officers managing the COVID cases for service personnel and veterans and their dependents in the Base Hospital, Delhi.

Keeping the anticipated surge in mind further steps have been taken,

Adding that the steps were taken anticipating a surge, the source said, “concerted efforts are being made to increase the oxygenated beds in the coming days. The capacity enhancement should materialise in a few days.”

"All our efforts are being made to ensure health care of all serving and veteran army persons during these trying times," the source added.

