STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai diary

The former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis courted criticism twice this week.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Express News Service

Double whammy for Devendra Fadnavis 
The former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis courted criticism twice this week. First, when he rushed with his party leaders to Vile Parle police station to defend the owner of a pharma firm who was detained by the police on suspicion of hoarding 60,000 vials of Remdesivir. Many expressed displeasure over him sitting in a police station and threatening the cops when they were questioning a suspect. Another setback was when his nephew, Tanmay Fadnavis, who is under 45 years of age, claimed on social media that he got vaccinated. Devendra Fadnavis distanced himself from this controversy saying Tanmay is his distant relative. 

MVA government targeting the Centre to survive
Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders seem to have reached a conclusion that if they want the state’s three-party government to survive, then the key is to step up the fight with the Centre. With the pandemic raging, leaders of the ruling alliance have accused the Centre of limiting the supply of vaccines to hard-hit Maharashtra. Even the supply of Remdesivir was limited, they claim. The state administration has tried its best to bring its grievances to the notice of the Centre, but there have been no positive results. Therefore, the Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers have decided to step up their attack on the Centre on every issue as well as every injustice—perceived or real 

NCP leader Nawab Malik rattles the BJP  
The Nationalist Congress Party minister and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik rattled the entire machinery of the state BJP when he accused the Centre of trying to cut off Remdesivir supply to Maharashtra. He claimed that the government had asked the makers of the drug not to supply it to the state. The BJP state president held a meeting with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, during which he demanded that Nawab Malik be sacked from the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The BJP has called for the registration of an FIR against him for “spreading panic through false information”.

Thackerays fight to take credit  
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to allow a Mumbai-based research institute, Haffkine, to produce Covaxin doses. NCP chief Raj Thackeray had also shot off a letter to Narendra Modi asking the same. Now, as the Centre has granted approval to Haffkine to produce the vaccine, both Thackerays have rushed to claim the credit. Both thanked the prime minister. The same thing happened when the Centre opened up Covid vaccinations for all adults—many Maharashtra politicians rushed to claim the credit.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp