New COVID vaccine policy discriminatory: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Noting that any reasonable person will agree on the benefit of a uniform price for vaccination, she urged prime minister Modi to intervene immediately and "reverse this ill-considered decision".

Published: 22nd April 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, terming it as arbitrary and discriminatory and urged him to intervene immediately to reverse it.

In a letter to the prime minister, the Congress chief alleged that the new vaccine policy implies that the central government has abdicated its responsibility of providing free vaccine to all Indians between 18 and 45 years of age.

"It is surprising that despite the harsh lessons of last year and the pain inflicted on our citizens, the Government continues to follow an arbitrary and discriminatory policy, which promises to exacerbate existing challenges," she said in her letter.

"The policy implies that the Government of India has abdicated its responsibility to provide free vaccination for citizens between the age group of 18 and 45 years. This is a complete abandonment of the Government's responsibility towards our youth," she said.

Noting that any reasonable person will agree on the benefit of a uniform price for vaccination, she urged prime minister Modi to intervene immediately and "reverse this ill-considered decision".

The Centre on Monday announced a liberalized vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.

The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

