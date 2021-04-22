STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Planting trees crucial to protect soil's fertility: Isha founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

This is the primary objective of Isha's Cauvery Calling movement which is encouraging farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to adopt tree-based agriculture.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Fertile soil is the real asset of the nation and planting trees is crucial to protect the fertility of the soil and the health of the people, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said on Thursday.

This is the primary objective of Isha's Cauvery Calling movement which is encouraging farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to adopt tree-based agriculture which has proven to yield enormous ecological and economic benefits for the farmer,a release from Isha said on the occasion of World Earth Day.

"Mother Earth is so generous. If only we give her the chance, she will restore everything in absolute abundance and beauty," he said in a message.

In the 2020 planting season, farmers in both states planted 1.1 crore saplings on their farmlands in the Cauvery river basin which is expected to have a significant impact on the soil health and water holding capacity of the densely populated river basin, the release said.

"Without fertile soil, there is no question of abundant water as healthy soil is the greatest reservoir of water. Nutrient-rich soil can absorb rainwater and store it underground, protecting it from evaporation and recharging groundwater tables," the spiritual leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isha foundation Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru Sadhguru jaggi vasudev
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp