Uttarakhand: BJP MLA from Gangotri Gopal Singh Rawat passes away

By PTI

DEHRADUN: BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Gangotri, Gopal Singh Rawat, died of cancer here on Thursday, party leaders said.

He was 60.

State BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said Rawat breathed his last at a private hospital in Dehradun.

The MLA was suffering from spinal cancer, he added.

Several leaders, including Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Speaker of Assembly Premchand Aggarwal and state BJP president Madan Kaushik, expressed grief over the legislator's death.

Gopal Singh Rawat represented the Gangotri constituency in the Assembly twice.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.