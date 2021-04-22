STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: BJP MLA from Gangotri Gopal Singh Rawat passes away

State BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said Rawat breathed his last at a private hospital in Dehradun.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Gangotri, Gopal Singh Rawat, died of cancer here on Thursday, party leaders said.

He was 60.

State BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said Rawat breathed his last at a private hospital in Dehradun.

The MLA was suffering from spinal cancer, he added.

Several leaders, including Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Speaker of Assembly Premchand Aggarwal and state BJP president Madan Kaushik, expressed grief over the legislator's death.

Gopal Singh Rawat represented the Gangotri constituency in the Assembly twice.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangotri Gopal Singh Rawat Gangotri Gopal Singh Rawat death
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp