Antilia bomb scare case: NIA gets custody of cop Sunil Mane

Mane is the third police officer to be arrested in the case, after Vaze and the latter's Crime Branch colleague Riyaz Kazi.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

NIA produce Mumbai Crime branch officer Sunil Mane for his alleged role in Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case to a Sessions Court in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special National Investigation Agency court in Mumbai on Friday remanded police officer Sunil Mane to the central probe agency's custody till April 28 in the Antilia bomb scare case, and also extended till May 5 the judicial remand of suspended assistant inspector Sachin Vaze.

The NIA had, earlier in the day, arrested inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives- laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Both Vaze and Kazi are presently in judicial custody.

The NIA is probing the role played by Vaze and others in an incident in February this year when an explosives laden vehicle was found parked near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Hiran was found dead a few days later in neighbouring Thane.

