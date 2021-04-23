STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress takes dig at EC over restrictions announced on poll campaigning in West Bengal

"Ha! Ha! Ha!. What a strong direction by ECI after elections are over in 4 States and nearly over in the fifth State," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Published: 23rd April 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the Election Commission (EC) imposed strict restrictions on holding public rallies and poll campaigning in West Bengal, the Congress said the direction has come late as the Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory are almost over.

"Ha! Ha! Ha!. What a strong direction by ECI after elections are over in 4 States and nearly over in the fifth State," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Expressing anguish that the COVID-related safety protocols were being flouted during campaigning in West Bengal, the EC placed an immediate ban on road-shows, "padyatras" (foot marches) and vehicle rallies in the state and said public meetings with a gathering of more than 500 people would not be allowed.

Using its constitutional powers, the EC issued an order, placing fresh restrictions on physical campaigning in the state, where two more phases of polling are due on April 26 and 29.

The order came into force from 7 pm on Thursday.

