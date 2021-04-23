STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world for second consecutive day

The active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 per cent.

Published: 23rd April 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 02:50 PM

Health workers attend to a patient at the Jumbo COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities.

The country recorded a single day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to April 22 with 17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday.

WATCH:

The 2,263 new fatalities include 568 from Maharashtra, 306 from Delhi, 207 from Chhattisgarh, 195 from Uttar Pradesh, 137 from Gujarat, 123 from Karnataka and 106 from Jharkhand.

A total of 1,86,920 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 62,479 from Maharashtra, 13,885 from Karnataka, 13,317 from Tamil Nadu, 13,193 from Delhi, 10,766 from West Bengal, 10,541 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,189 from Punjab and 7,541 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

