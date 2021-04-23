STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five COVID-19 patients die due to lack of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur hospital

The hospital was waiting for the supply of 10 oxygen cylinders late night on Thursday, but the vehicle transporting them broke down.

Published: 23rd April 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Relative stage a protest after their family members suffering from COVID-19 disease died, allegedly due to lack of oxygen, at Galaxy Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday.

Relative stage a protest after their family members suffering from COVID-19 disease died, allegedly due to lack of oxygen, at Galaxy Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: Five coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city died allegedly after the stock of medical oxygen at the facility got over, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Galaxy Hospital, City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali area) Dipak Mishra said.

"Five COVID-19 patients died in the ICU of the hospital after the stock of the medical oxygen got over according to the family members of the deceased," he said.

The police personnel, who were patrolling the area, reached the hospital at night on receiving a message about the outcry of family members outside the facility.

"They complained that their loved ones died due to the lack of oxygen supply as the stock got exhausted," the CSP said.

The hospital was waiting for the supply of 10 oxygen cylinders late night on Thursday, but the vehicle transporting them broke down.

Later, a police team was rushed to the private agency to collect the cylinders, he said.

"A vehicle was arranged and 10 medical oxygen cylinders were brought to the hospital," he said.

The family members have urged the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

"We are waiting for a written complaint to start the probe," Mishra added.

Commenting on the incident, BJP MLA (Patan) and former health minister Ajay Vishnoi said, "Poor management of the private hospital over the oxygen supply led to the incident.

" The hospital should have made arrangement for the supply of medical oxygen in advance considering the requirement, he said.

"As of now there is no shortage of medical oxygen in Jabalpur district," Vishnoi added.

Despite repeated attempts, nobody from the hospital was available for comment.

