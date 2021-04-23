STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four arrested for black-marketing of remdesivir injections in Lucknow

Remdesivir injections are currently in high demand as the drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Four people were arrested here on Friday for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injections, police said.

After receiving a tip-off, a team from Naka Hindola police station arrested Ram Sagar, Amandeep Madan, Ankur Vaishya and Anshu Gupta near the Charbagh Metro Station, Police Commissioner D K Thakur said.

Police have recovered 116 remdesivir injections and Rs 1.94 lakh from the accused, he said, adding that an FIR was registered against them.

ALSO READ: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug

Remdesivir injections are currently in high demand as the drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed officials to take strict action against those involved in the black-marketing of remdesivir and oxygen cylinders in the state.

He had ordered them to take action under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangsters Act against those involved in the practice.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
remdesivir injections remdesivir injection black marketing Lucknow
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp