India joins search for missing Indonesian submarine

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel leaves for Indonesia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian Navy dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) on Thursday to assist the Indonesian Navy in the search for one of its submarines that went missing on Wednesday.   

“On 21 April, an alert was received by Indian Navy through International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO), regarding the missing Indonesian submarine,” Indian Navy said in a statement.

India is one of the few countries that have a naval force capable of complex missions in the deep waters.

“The site of the accident is almost 2500 nautical miles away, and the ship may take almost a week to reach there.”

Shipping Corporation of India’s vessel Sabarmati has set sail along with the DSRV as the latter needs supporting equipment to operate.

“SCI Sabarmati will be the platform on board which controls, navigation, and monitoring will be performed,” sources said. 

The Indonesian submarine went missing with a 53-member crew off the coast of northern Bali. 

