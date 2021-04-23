India set to import portable oxygen generation plants from Germany

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has decided to import oxygen generation plants from Germany, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence Bharat Bhushan Babu said on Friday.

“Amid reports of shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of Covid across the country, the AFMS (Armed Forces Medical Services) has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany to cater to the shortage,” Babu said.

"Each plant has a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour. At this rate, it can cater to 20-25 patients round the clock. The advantage of these plants is that they are easily portable. A total of 23 such plants are being imported as of now."

These oxygen-generating plants are expected to reach India within a week. They will be deployed in AFMS hospitals to provide adequate oxygen to the needy Covid patients.

A large number of oxygen concentrators are also under procurement, added a source.

Keeping the rising number of cases among the dependents of the services personnel, veterans and the serving personnel in mind, the decision was taken by the Armed Forces to convert the Base Hospital at Delhi Cantt into a 1,000-bed Covid hospital. “The hospital will be activated in a week.” said the source.

Contributing to the Covid relief efforts, the Indian Air Force airlifted Covid testing set up to Leh in Ladakh. In addition, two C-17 transport aircraft airlifted two empty Linde cryogenic oxygen containers and one IL 76 airlifted one empty Inox container to Panagarh in West Bengal.