MP: Two women die by suicide after COVID-19 claims lives of family members

Published: 23rd April 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: In separate incidents, two women who had lost their loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh.

Depressed over the death of her mother, a woman committed suicide in Raisen district on Wednesday, police said.

In Dewas, another woman ended her life on the same day after three members of her family died within a week.

In Raisen, a 32-year-old woman jumped from her fourth-floor apartment in Mandideep industrial township, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena said.

Severely injured, she died in hospital, he said.

The woman's mother had died of coronavirus infection two days ago.

He tried to hold his daughter back as she prepared to jump and raised alarm, her father said.

"Some people came, but she shook off my hand and jumped," he said.

In Dewas city, another woman took the extreme step on Wednesday.

According to family sources, three members of Balkishan Garg's family -- his wife Chandrakala (75), eldest son Sanjay (51) and youngest son Swapneesh (48) -- died of the viral infection within five days.

The youngest daughter-in-law of the family went into depression and allegedly hanged herself on Wednesday, they claimed.

The police, however, did not confirm if the deaths of the three family members were due to COVID-19.

The woman's autopsy report was awaited, said city superintendent of police Vivek Singh.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

