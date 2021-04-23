Punjab CM orders recruitment of nurses, technicians for medical colleges

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered immediate recruitment of 400 nurses and 140 technicians at government medical colleges, according to a statement.

He also directed the Medical Education and Research Department to expedite the medical college projects approved or in progress in the state so that Punjab is not left behind in the development of medical infrastructure.

The chief minister said he will also write to the Centre for a direction to satellite centres of the Chandigarh's PGIMER and military hospitals in Punjab to provide additional COVID beds.

Pre-fabricated structures can be used for this purpose, he stressed, according to the official statement.

Amarinder Singh also reviewed the functioning of the Department of Medical Education and Research.

Medical Education Minister O P Soni shared details of various hospitals and medical colleges that are coming up in Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

Efforts are also being made to establish medical colleges at Malerkotla and Gurdaspur with the approval of the Union government, he said, adding that the satellite centres of PGIMER will also be commissioned at Sangrur this year.

The construction of a satellite centre of the PGIMER at Ferozepur has started, he said.

Further, approval has recently been received from the ICMR, New Delhi, for setting up a national institute of virology at Mohali, he said.

Soni said more than 14,000 COVID patients have been treated in government medical colleges, he said.