STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Will give you two slaps': Union Minister to COVID patient's son for seeking oxygen cylinder

While the opposition Congress took swipes at him over the incident, the Union minister of state could not be contacted for comment on the video.

Published: 23rd April 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Prahlad Patel

Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DAMOH: A video purportedly showing Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel telling a man who sought oxygen cylinder for his ailing mother that he would get "two slaps" if he spoke rudely went viral on Thursday.

While the opposition Congress took swipes at him over the incident, the Union minister of state could not be contacted for comment on the video.

Patel, who is the MP from Damoh, was inspecting the district hospital here two days after oxygen cylinders were looted from the hospital.

A man approached him saying his mother, a COVID-19 patient, needed oxygen cylinder.

She was told she will get one after 36 hours, but it was yet to be provided, he said.

As the man raised a finger at Patel while talking, an irked minister gestured him to lower his finger, and said, "If you spoke in this manner, you will get two slaps. (Aisa Bolega To Do Khayega)."

The man replied that he was ready to accept the slaps and his mother was already taking the blows.

"Tell me what to do," the man was heard saying in the video. Apparently realising that the incident was being recorded, Patel said to the man, "Calm down.

Is anyone refusing you (the oxygen)? The man replied in a feeble voice that he had indeed been denied oxygen.

As the video began to circulate, state Congress chief spokesperson K K Mishra tweeted, "Before the by-poll, each virus patient of Damoh was driven to Bhopal or Jabalpur by the cars of MP ministers and admitted to hospitals.

"Now when a BJP activist was requesting for oxygen to save the life of his mother, Union Minister Prahlad Patel was talking about slapping him twice as the work is accomplished (election is over)."

The Union minister could not be contacted for reaction.

District BJP president Pritam Singh Lodhi refused to comment, saying Patel himself should be contacted.

On Tuesday night, family members of patients admitted at the Damoh district hospital forcibly took away oxygen cylinders.

The hospital management had to call in police to bring the situation under control.

No restrictions on movement or gatherings had been imposed in the district which had an Assembly by-election on April 17.

On April 19, curfew was imposed.

On Thursday, Damoh reported 167 coronavirus cases, its highest daily rise.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,384 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its overall count to 4,59,195, the state health department said.

On Wednesday, the state had reported its highest one- day spike of 13,107 cases.

As 75 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 4,863.

A total of 4,863 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 3,69,375, the department said.

With 1,781 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 96,330, while that of Bhopal rose to 75,405 with the addition of 1,729 cases.

Indore reported 10 deaths, taking the toll in the district to 1,079, while the fatality count in Bhopal rose by five to 692, the officials said.

Indore is now left with 12,738 active cases, while Bhopal has 9,773 such cases.

There are 84,957 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

With 50,974 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in the state rose to 72.84 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,59,195, new cases 12,384, death toll 4,863, recoveries 3,69,375, active cases 84,957, number of tests so far 72,84,554.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prahlad Patel Coronavirus COVID-19 Congress BJP Oxygen Cylinder
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp