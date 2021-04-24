STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam minor housemaid, who was burnt alive at her workplace, was pregnant: Child rights panel

ASCPCR has instructed the DM and the SP of Nagaon to investigate the case on fast track mode so that the chargesheet is prepared under the POCSO and other relevant Acts.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 12-year-old Assam housemaid, burnt alive at her workplace, was pregnant, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) said on Saturday.

Earlier, the police arrested her employer Prakash Borthakur (70) and his son Nayanmoni (25) of Raha in Nagaon district in connection with the incident. The victim hailed from the adjoining Karbi Anglong district.

The ASCPCR said after it had received inputs that the victim was physically and mentally abused regularly by Prakash Barthakur, it instructed the District Magistrate and the SP of Nagaon to arrest the culprit immediately for committing the murder and engaging in child labour, thereby causing cruelty and to proceed with the investigation on fast track mode.

“After the arrest of the culprit, the Commission has been also informed by the neighbours of the accused that the victim child was sexually abused and became pregnant before she was killed,” the Commission said.

It instructed the DM and the SP of Nagaon to investigate the case on fast track mode so that the chargesheet is prepared with the incorporation of Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and Section 79 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 in addition to the provisions of IPC.

“This is a case of heinous offence and one where a child has been murdered and the Commission has taken the case very seriously. The SP, Nagaon has assured the Commission that the chargesheet will be prepared on a fast track mode and justice shall be delivered,” the ASCPCR added.

The state’s Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had tweeted on Friday: “As per her employer, the girl committed suicide. However, after initial inspection, it is suspected that she was murdered and then burnt. She was also underage to be working as domestic help. Therefore, two accused were taken to custody immediately. The investigation is on”.

