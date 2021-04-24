STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal reports highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID cases, 59 new deaths

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added.

Since Thursday, 6,878 patients recovered from coronavirus in the state taking the total number of cured people to 6,28,218.

The number of active cases currently is 74,737.

Of the fresh fatalities, 17 were reported from Kolkata and 10 from North 24 Parganas district.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The bulletin said that 37 of the 59 deaths were caused by comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Kolkata also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,830 cases while North 24 Parganas district recorded 2,585 fresh infections.

In the last 24 hours, 52,646 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 1,00,56,136.

At least 2,04,516 people were inoculated in West Bengal, an official of the health department said adding that 97,75,152 people were vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday urged authorities of housing complexes to use available spaces such as community halls as isolation centres to provide shelter to the Covid-affected residents, an official of the civic body said.

