STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF fires at Pakistani drones intruding across Jammu & Kashmir border, forces them to retreat

The spokesman said the BSF intelligence branch received inputs about the possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition into India

Published: 24th April 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BSF on Saturday said they foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistani troops in the Arnia sector along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the early morning hours today, two drones/UAVs were observed entering from the Pakistan side. They were immediately fired upon by BSF troops deployed along the IB. The border guards firing compelled the drones/UAVs to retreat back to Pakistan territory,” he said.

According to the BSF spokesman, despite the existence of a border ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India.

He said the foiling of the drone intrusion bid is indicative of the alertness and swift retaliatory action by the BSF.

The spokesman said the BSF intelligence branch received inputs about the possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition into India.

Accordingly the troops are on alert and border patrolling was exponentially increased, he said.

The Pakistan Rangers, according to BSF spokesman, have been regularly violating the IB through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms and ammunition in Indian territory. “However, these bids have been successfully repulsed by BSF troops,” he said.

The BSF shot down a Pakistani Hexa-Copter carrying a cache of arms and ammunition at BOP Pansar in Hira Nagar sector on June 20, 2020.

The troops had recovered a semi-automatic US-made M-4 carbine rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds and seven Chinese-made grenades from the downed Pak drone.

It was the first instance when weapons were recovered from a Pakistani spy drone that was shot down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu & Kashmir Pakistan Drone BSF
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp