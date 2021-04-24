BSF fires at Pakistani drones intruding across Jammu & Kashmir border, forces them to retreat

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BSF on Saturday said they foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistani troops in the Arnia sector along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the early morning hours today, two drones/UAVs were observed entering from the Pakistan side. They were immediately fired upon by BSF troops deployed along the IB. The border guards firing compelled the drones/UAVs to retreat back to Pakistan territory,” he said.

According to the BSF spokesman, despite the existence of a border ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India.

He said the foiling of the drone intrusion bid is indicative of the alertness and swift retaliatory action by the BSF.

The spokesman said the BSF intelligence branch received inputs about the possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition into India.

Accordingly the troops are on alert and border patrolling was exponentially increased, he said.

The Pakistan Rangers, according to BSF spokesman, have been regularly violating the IB through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms and ammunition in Indian territory. “However, these bids have been successfully repulsed by BSF troops,” he said.

The BSF shot down a Pakistani Hexa-Copter carrying a cache of arms and ammunition at BOP Pansar in Hira Nagar sector on June 20, 2020.

The troops had recovered a semi-automatic US-made M-4 carbine rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds and seven Chinese-made grenades from the downed Pak drone.

It was the first instance when weapons were recovered from a Pakistani spy drone that was shot down.