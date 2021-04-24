STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Parliamentary panel asked govt in November last year to augment oxygen production, cap price 

The panel  in November itself had flagged the "new normal" wherein patients were being turned away from hospitals due to lack of vacant beds.

Published: 24th April 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinders being taken to a filling point at Suryaraopet in Vijayawada on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

Oxygen cylinders being taken to a filling point at Suryaraopet in Vijayawada on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Months before a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, a parliamentary panel in November last year had suggested the Centre to augment hospital beds and oxygen production while flagging the "new normal" wherein patients were being turned away from hospitals due to lack of vacant beds.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, chaired by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and having 16 MPs from the BJP as members, advocated that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority also takes appropriate measures for capping the price of oxygen cylinders so that their availability as well as affordability is ensured.

"The Committee also recommends the government for encouraging adequate production of oxygen for ensuring its supply as per demand in the hospitals, according to the report submitted in Parliament in November last year.

It said the total number of government hospital beds in the country was "grossly inadequate" keeping in view the rising incidence of COVID-19 cases. The panel noted that lack of hospital beds and inadequate ventilators further complicated the efficacy of the containment plan against the pandemic."

As the numbers of cases were on the rise, a frantic search for vacant hospital beds became quite harrowing.

Instances of patients being turned away from overburdened hospitals due to lack of vacant beds became the new normal.

The scenario of patients holding oxygen cylinder rushing from pillar to post in search of bed in AIIMS Patna is a testimony to fact that tear apart humanity," it said.

Aggrieved at the poor state of healthcare system, the panel recommended the government to increase the investment in public health and take appropriate steps to decentralise healthcare services/facilities in the country.

According to the report, the Health and Family Welfare secretary had informed the committee on October 16 last year that the ministry has requested the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to fix the price of oxygen as non-invasive oxygen has been found to deliver good results.

Since the hospitals are using oxygen on a large scale, its consumption is increasing.

"The overall production in the country is roughly in the region of 6,900 metric ton every day. Out of 6,900 metric ton, the highest consumption of medical oxygen was reported in mid-September, in and around 24th or 25th September, when the consumption was almost 3,000 metric ton of oxygen a day," according to the report.

"He (Health secretary) also submitted that during the pre-COVID days, the consumption of medical oxygen was almost 1,000 metric tons per day and the rest of the 6,000 metric tons of oxygen was being used in the industry.

Therefore, there is a strong need to ensure that the oxygen inventory is in place and oxygen prices are controlled.

"The committee agrees with the department that the pandemic has led to an unprecedented increase in the demand of non-invasive oxygen cylinders and instances of lack of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals had also been reported," according to the report.

India is struggling with the second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus parliamentary panel COVID oxygen oxygen shortage
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp