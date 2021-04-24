STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: SC should've intervened during poll rallies, Kumbh Mela, says Sena

The party's remarks come after the apex court's order asking the Centre for a national plan on oxygen supply and vaccination amid the pandemic.

Published: 24th April 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Naked Hindu holy men take holy dips in the Ganges River during Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Amid spiralling covid cases, many have blamed politicians for allowing super-spreader events such as mass gatherings to take place. (Photo | AP)

Sadhus take holy dips in the Ganges River during Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Amid spiralling covid cases, many have blamed politicians for allowing super-spreader events such as mass gatherin

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Saturday said the COVID-19 situation in the county wouldn't have worsened had the Supreme Court taken timely cognisance of election rallies in West Bengal and the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

The party's remarks come after the apex court's order asking the Centre for a national plan on oxygen supply and vaccination amid the pandemic.

"It is good that the court has stepped in. However, had there been a timely intervention about election rallies and road shows of the prime minister, home minister and other leaders in West Bengal and the religious congregation in Haridwar, people wouldn't have been left to die in agony," the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Citing the death of 25 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Delhi due to oxygen shortage, the party asked who should be held responsible for the situation, if not the Centre.

"This is the situation in the national capital.Who is responsible for this situation if not the central government?" it said, highlighting that a leading British daily had described the scenario as "India's descent to Covid hell".

Had the Centre focused on tackling the second COVID-19 wave instead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, the situation would not have deteriorated, it added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also condoled the loss of lives in hospital tragedies in Bhandara, Mumbai, Virar and Nashik.

"Modi and his colleagues wanted to turn India into a heaven. Today, we see only crematoriums and burial grounds. There are mass funeral pyres and hospitals themselves are on fire along with the patients. Is this a hell?" it stated.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Sena leader and Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut blamed the country's top leadership for the health crisis.

"Our leadership is not willing to go beyond winning elections and politics. They feel this is the ultimate success. Had the focus been on tackling the pandemic, we wouldn't be in such a situation," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Referring to the scenario in Maharashtra, Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was leading the battle against coronavirus from the front.

"He hasn't gone anywhere to address election rallies. He is fighting, sitting in Mumbai and giving directives. Thackeray is not indulging in politics," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumbh Mela poll campaign Shiv Sena coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp