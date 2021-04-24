STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt must be held morally, politically accountable: Anand Sharma on COVID-19 deaths

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 24th April 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that accountability of government is integral to democracy, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday said the Narendra Modi dispensation must be held morally and politically accountable for the death of COVID-19 patients due to shortage of oxygen and critical medicines.

He said the government must answer why it did not put an exigency plan in place before the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Accountability of government is integral to democracy. This government must be held morally and politically accountable," Sharma said on Twitter.

"Reminding again the prime minister and his colleagues that India cannot be micromanaged in a pandemic. The responsibility for the deaths of Indian citizens for shortage of oxygen and medicines lies squarely at the doorstep of the government," he said.

Sharma, a former union minister, tested COVID-19 positive last week and is currently recuperating.

He is currently admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is stable.

He said the unfolding tragedy of India's citizens dying for want of medicines and man-made oxygen shortage has shocked the collective conscience of the nation.

"But, the apathy of the government which remains in brazen denial is unforgivable," he said.

"A mindset of control, obsession for publicity and propaganda and desperation for dominance and power as a priority has destroyed India's preparedness to fight the second surge," he noted.

In a federal country of 135 crore people, the centralization of all authority and decisions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, negating the role of the states, has resulted in an unprecedented national disaster, he said.

"Why no exigency plan was put in place for the second wave? Why oxygen emergency reserve was not created? Who is responsible for rampant black marketing of life saving medicines," he asked.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Sharma Congress coronavirus
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp