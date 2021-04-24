STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF airlifts medical equipment to Ladakh to augment COVID-19 testing capacity

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) in Jammu provided the equipment.

Published: 24th April 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen tankers loaded on a train wagon

Oxygen tankers loaded on a train wagon (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted to Ladakh medical equipment weighing 1,700 kg, including bio-safety cabinets and centrifuges, which will help augment COVID-19 testing facilities in the union territory, officials said.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) in Jammu provided the equipment.

"The IAF's Chinook and AN-32 helicopters airlifted a payload of 850 kgs each, comprising a total of four bio-safety cabinets, two centrifuges and two stabilizers to Leh and Kargil.

The items worth over Rs one crore were handed over by CSIR-IIIM Jammu for the UT of Ladakh," Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Last year, CSIR-IIIM director D S Reddy had promised the equipment to Ladakh in collaboration with Sun Pharma as part of its corporate social responsibility to augment COVID-19 testing capacity in the union territory's two districts -- Leh and Kargil.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 152 new CVOID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 13,089, according to an official bulletin on Saturday.

Ladakh had recorded a total of 135 COVID-related deaths -- 91 in Leh district and 44 in Kargil district -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF Ladakh covid cases coronavirus
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp