J&K to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost: L-G office

The cost of vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics, the L-G's office said in a tweet.

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to people in the 18-45 age group, the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

"It has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost-free in the UT. The cost of vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics," the L-G's office said in a tweet.

The vaccination of people in the 18-45 age bracket will begin from May 1.

Meanwhile, Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo on Saturday chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to review the situation and the implementation of five-pronged strategy to tackle the surge in infections.

Dulloo impressed upon the officers for effective implementation of the five-pronged strategy -- testing, containment, isolation and treatment, COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and vaccination -- to contain the spread of the virus, an official spokesman said.

"We have to gear up all our efforts at all levels, only then we will be able to tackle the surge of cases. Testing has to be increased significantly at all designated facilities and bring down the test positivity rate in each district,'' he said, addressing the meeting.

He said all the testing facilities have to make sure that the set targets are met on daily basis and installation of oxygen generation plants needs to be expedited which would augment oxygen supply to hospitals.

Calling for an increase in the pace of vaccination, Dulloo directed the officers to make all the necessary arrangements to accelerate the vaccination drive to the population.

"By vaccinating more people, we will be better equipped to fight the disease,'' he said, adding that they have an adequate supply of vaccines in all districts.

