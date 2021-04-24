STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists kill abducted police sub-inspector in Chhattisgarh

The rebels left a handout near his body claiming that Tati has been supporting the Bastar police force since the controversial Salwa Judum campaign in 2006.

Published: 24th April 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

maoists

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The outlawed Maoists killed the Chhattisgarh police sub-inspector Murli Tati, who was abducted by them on April 21, and dumped his body near Kusumpara village at Gangalur in a district of Bijapur, about 400 km south of Raipur.

The rebels left a handout near his body claiming that Tati has been supporting the Bastar police force since the controversial Salwa Judum campaign in 2006, and after joining the District Reserve Guards (DRG), he was involved in confrontation with the Maoists and the harassment of local villagers.

“Tati, a resident of Bijapur, was posted at Jagdalpur district for the past couple of years. He was away from his duty at his native place for the past one and a half month without informing the department. After he was kidnapped by the Maoists, the police tried to locate his whereabouts by reaching out the local villagers and other sources”, said Sunderraj P, Bastar zone inspector general of police.

The Maoists didn’t heed to the emotional appeal by Tati’s wife to release him.

Tati was abducted by the Maoists from the regional tribal fair at Gangalur on Wednesday. Being a local, he assisted the security forces in the inhospitable terrain during the anti-Maoist operations and was on their hit list, a police officer said.

Early this month after the Bijapur ambush, a CRPF CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was also kidnapped by the Maoists, was set free on April 8 after he was kept in captivity for  five days.

Bijapur district is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

