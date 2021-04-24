Two of three ONGC employees abducted by ULFA from Assam rescued in Nagaland

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two of the three abducted employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were rescued by security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district, Army sources said.



“In an operation last (Friday) night, Indian Army along with Assam Rifles troops rescued two abductees in general area of Mon. Operations are still in progress. Names of rescued abductees are Alakesh Saikia and Mohini Mohan Gogoi. One AK 47 has also been recovered,” the sources said.

Junior technicians Mohini Mohan Gogoi, Ritul Saikia and junior engineering assistant Alakesh Saikia were abducted from an ONGC work over at a rig site in the Lakwa field of Assam’s Sivasagar district in the wee hours of Wednesday by a five-member group of militants belonging to the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).



The Assam police earlier arrested 14 people, including ULFA sympathizers, in connection with the incident.