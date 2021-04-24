STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Welcome US President Joe Biden joining LeadIT climate initiative: PMO

The PMO welcomed the US' decision to join the Indian-Swedish climate initiative, LeadIT, and said it will help meet the Paris Agreement goals.

Published: 24th April 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday welcomed the US' decision to join the Indian-Swedish climate initiative, Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), and said it will help meet the Paris Agreement goals.

In his address to a virtual summit on climate change, US President Joe Biden said he is looking forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a new partnership to achieve climate and energy goals, making this a core pillar of bilateral cooperation.

"We will be joining and a partner -- for the nations and efforts to decarbonise critical sectors across the board, including the industrial sector, where we'll join with Sweden and India, and in the Leadership Group for Industry Transition," he said.

In a tweet, the White House said the United States is joining Sweden and India in LeadIT, an effort to promote low carbon pathways on the road to net-zero emissions for industries.

"Working together we can build momentum for industry transition to address the climate crisis," the White House said.

Following the development, the PMO India tweeted, "Welcome @POTUS joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, LeadIT! This Indian-Swedish climate initiative takes the lead in heavy industry transition."

"It will help us meet Paris Agreement goals, strengthen competitiveness & create new sustainable jobs," it said.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, on his official Twitter handle, said, "Welcome @POTUS joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, LeadIT!" This Sweden-India climate initiative takes the lead in heavy industry transition, he said.

"It will help us meet Paris Agreement goals, strengthen competitiveness & create new sustainable jobs," the Swedish prime minister said.

Earlier this week, India and the United States also announced a 'US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership' to create stronger bilateral cooperation on actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US President PMO Joe Biden LeadIT
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp