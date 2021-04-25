STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

52 more undertrial prisoners test coronavirus positive in Mathura Jail

The condition of Popular Front of India (PFI) member and journalist Siddique Kappan, who was earlier hospitalised in KM Medical College, Mathura five days ago, is slowly improving.

Published: 25th April 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

MATHURA: The surge in COVID-19 cases among the undertrials lodged in Mathura Jail is continuing as 52 new cases were detected in the latest report received on Sunday, officials said.

"They have been quarantined with other undertrials," officials stated.

According to the officials, 46 undertrials were found infected 10 days ago.

The condition of Popular Front of India (PFI) member and journalist Siddique Kappan, who was earlier hospitalised in KM Medical College, Mathura five days ago, is slowly improving.

Though most undertrials are hospitalised in COVID-19 centre of the jail, adequate security has been deployed in the hospitals where undertrials have been admitted for COVID-19 infection, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

The administration has taken the surge in COVID cases in the district as a challenge, DM Navneet Singh Chahal said.

The focus of the administration is on increasing the number of oxygen beds.

According to the DM, arrangements of 800 oxygen beds have been made si far and shortly that number would cross 1,000.

Magistrates have been deployed to monitor the treatment of the patients, officials said, adding that there is no dearth of oxygen gas cylinders in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Mathura Jail
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp