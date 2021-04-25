STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

Published: 25th April 2021 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 18 were reported from Kolkata, 15 from North 24 Parganas and 5 from Howrah.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Six rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in West Bengal have already taken place, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 cases, and the remaining two will be held on April 26 and 29.

Earlier in the day, TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here.

Recently, Pradip Kumar Nandi, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)candidate from Jangipur seat, and Congress nominee from Samserganj constituency Rezaul Haque succumbed to the disease.

The new infections included 3,779 from Kolkata and 3,140 from North 24 Parganas.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and would not be able to vote in Asansol on April 26.

His wife was also diagnosed with the disease.

Supriyo, a two-time MP from Asansol, is contesting the assembly election from Tollygunge seat where voting was held on April 10.

Following the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the EC has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and noted that the COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.

It also disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people.

At least 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,44,209 in the state.

The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted 1,01,66,796 sample tests for COVID-19, including 55,600 since Saturday, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp