Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Cops turn angels by arranging Oxygen

A team of police personnel from Jabalpur’s Lordganj station helped save the lives of at least 60 critical Covid patients by arranging the supply of oxygen cylinders. The patients were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. Led by Circle Inspector Kotwali Dipak Mishra, a team of 15 police personnel rushed to the Galaxy Hospital on being informed about an oxygen shortage. When they reached the hospital around 3 am, five of the 65 patients had died. The police team then quickly arranged the necessary number of oxygen cylinders and themselves carried them into the hospital.

Young doctor drives 180 km on scooty to save patients

A young doctor from Madhya Pradesh was in the middle of a sanctioned leave when she came to know that the hospital where she works in Maharashtra was facing a crisis situation amid a surge in the number of Covid patients. Wasting no time, Pragya Gharde left for Nagpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district in her scooter. After a seven-hour journey that saw her traverse the dangerous forest areas of her native state on a two-wheeler, she reached Nagpur.

Gharde had no choice but to travel on her scooter if she is to reach Nagpur on time, as public transport was unavailable due to the lockdown. She is now in Nagpur, fulfilling her responsibilities in a PPE kit at the Covid Care Centre of the hospital. Nagpur district on Saturday saw its highest ever single-day spike of 7,999 Covid-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 3,66,417, an official said.

Youths on a mission to find oxygen cylinders

Five youths of the Chhindwara district have dedicated themselves to helping the kin of severe Covid patients find oxygen cylinders. Helped by a donation of about Rs 14 lakh, Rahul Dwivedi, Ajay Rajput, Shobhit Miglani, Vishal Kalia and Sandeep Malwi have so far arranged 120 oxygen cylinders from Ghaziabad to the patients in their district. Efforts are being made to get another 40 cylinders from Pune. These cylinders are being made available to those in need on the payment of a refundable security deposit

Nepalese woman reunited with family

A 70-year-old woman from Janakpur in Nepal, who was separated from her family by a recent flooding of the Kosi River, has been reunited with her family. After the floods, Tara Bai somehow reached the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, which is more than a hundred kilometers away from Janakpur. In Umaria’s Bijpur village, she has been staying with a family for more than one year. “She was living with a local family in Bijpur village here since last year’s lockdown. After year-long efforts, her family was traced in Nepal recently. She was reunited with her kin subsequently,” officials said.