STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Rural Bihar asked to gear up as districts far from Patna reports surge in cases

A senior medical officer preferring anonymity said that spread of infection in rural areas indicates a mega pandemic threat, which may infect a larger population soon.

Published: 25th April 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police and the civic staff helped the families in shifting some patients, who required oxygen and ventilators, to another hospital. (Photo | ANI)

Police and the civic staff helps families in shifting some patients, who required oxygen and ventilators, to another hospital. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the falling recovery rate, largescale Covid-19  surge is being reported from more than 16 districts in Bihar. Surprisingly, the districts witnessing the biggest surges are far away from Patna which has emerged as a hotspot with the highest number of active cases.

A senior medical officer preferring anonymity said that spread of infection in rural areas indicates a mega pandemic threat, which may infect a larger population soon.

The state government has also sensed this emerging threat and fear that the state may report over 2 lakh positive cases in the next 10 days, with a daily requirement of at least 300 MT oxygen.

Sources said that nearly 60% of total positive cases are reported from districts far off from the state capital. After Patna, Gaya -- an international Buddhist tourist site, is the next district that reports fresh cases every day on a large scale.

At present, Gaya has a total of 6151 active cases of Covid-19 following Patna which got 16867 positive cases. As per official figures of state health department, Gaya has reported the second-highest single-day spike with 816 cases on Friday -- after 2801 in Patna.

Though no official record is being made available with the media, the districts, which are reporting sharp surges in the Covid-19 positive cases, have also got a "high migration” rate to other states.

Aurangabad reported the third-highest single-day spike with 748 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday alone followed by Muzaffarpur (704), Saran (617), Begusarai (607), Rohtas (396), Purnia (389),
Munger (383), Bhagalpur (375), West Champaran (354) and Nalanda (347).

Unfortunately, all these districts have also been facing a high rate of migration with 40 to 45% of the total population moving to other states. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Bihar coronavirus
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp