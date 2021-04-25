COVID-19: Rural Bihar asked to gear up as districts far from Patna reports surge in cases

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the falling recovery rate, largescale Covid-19 surge is being reported from more than 16 districts in Bihar. Surprisingly, the districts witnessing the biggest surges are far away from Patna which has emerged as a hotspot with the highest number of active cases.

A senior medical officer preferring anonymity said that spread of infection in rural areas indicates a mega pandemic threat, which may infect a larger population soon.

The state government has also sensed this emerging threat and fear that the state may report over 2 lakh positive cases in the next 10 days, with a daily requirement of at least 300 MT oxygen.

Sources said that nearly 60% of total positive cases are reported from districts far off from the state capital. After Patna, Gaya -- an international Buddhist tourist site, is the next district that reports fresh cases every day on a large scale.

At present, Gaya has a total of 6151 active cases of Covid-19 following Patna which got 16867 positive cases. As per official figures of state health department, Gaya has reported the second-highest single-day spike with 816 cases on Friday -- after 2801 in Patna.

Though no official record is being made available with the media, the districts, which are reporting sharp surges in the Covid-19 positive cases, have also got a "high migration” rate to other states.

Aurangabad reported the third-highest single-day spike with 748 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday alone followed by Muzaffarpur (704), Saran (617), Begusarai (607), Rohtas (396), Purnia (389),

Munger (383), Bhagalpur (375), West Champaran (354) and Nalanda (347).

Unfortunately, all these districts have also been facing a high rate of migration with 40 to 45% of the total population moving to other states.