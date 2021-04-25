STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-positive TMC candidate Kajal Sinha dies at Kolkata hospital

Kajal Sinha was found to have contracted the viral disease two days ago, following which he was admitted to Beliaghata ID hospital.

Published: 25th April 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Kajal Sinha

TMC leader Kajal Sinha (Photo | Kajal Sinha Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Sunday morning, an official of the state health department said.

Sinha (59) was found to have contracted the viral disease two days ago, following which he was admitted to Beliaghata ID hospital, the official said.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and grief over his demise.

"Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers," Banerjee tweeted.

Polling was held in Khardah constituency on April 22.

Earlier this month, Pradip Kumar Nandi, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)candidate from Jangipur seat, and Congress nominee from Samserganj constituency Rezaul Haque succumbed to the disease.

