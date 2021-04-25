STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Bihar MLA booked for hosting feast in violation of COVID regulations

The occasion was "upanayana" (sacred thread wearing ceremony) of the former MLA's nephew in his native village Khanjahachak on Friday night.

COVID lockdown; restrictions

Image for representational purpose only (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

HAJIPUR: Former MLA Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla along with his politician wife and three others have been booked for hosting a lavish party in his native place in Vaishali district in violation of COVID guidelines and night curfew in force in the state to check the spread of coronavirus surge, police sources said Sunday.

Besides, the former JD(U) MLA, his wife Annu Shukla, his younger brother and Mayor of Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation Man Madran Shukla, Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh and the ex- legislator's bodyguard Amit Kumar have been named in the FIR registered with the Lalganj police station.

Besides, the five named, the FIR also has mention of 300 unknown people who participated in the feast where song and dance programme regaled the people.

Munna Shukla was seen in a viral video gyrating to item numbers with his former MLA wife and others.

His bodyguard fired several rounds in the air on the occasion.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Lalganj police station C B Shukla said Sunday, the FIR was registered Saturday night and raids are being conducted to arrest the named accused.

Munna Shukla and his wife had in the past served as MLA from JD(U).

The muscleman-politician Munna Shukla had unsuccessfully contested as an Independent candidate from Lalganj seat in the 2020 state polls.

The incident has surfaced at a time when the Bihar government has imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the state and several other curbs to contain surge of the virus wreaking havoc in its second spell in the state along with other parts of the country.

 

