STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram govt seeks IAF’s help to control wildfire

Official sources said the fire, which broke out in Lunglei distrct of the state on Saturday, was spreading fast due to wind and temperature.

Published: 25th April 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram forest fire

Fast spreading forest fire in Lunglei district of Mizoram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram government on Sunday sought the help of the Indian Air Force to control a massive wildfire which affected 20 sq km areas in the state’s Lunglei district.

“On the requisition of Mizoram government, the Indian Air Force is deploying two Mi-17V5 helicopters, equipped with Bambi Buckets, to douse the major fire in Lunglei district and adjoining areas,” Shillong-based defence spokesman Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh told this newspaper.

A user wrote on Twitter: “Wildfire/Forest fire continues to rage in Lunglei as firefighters and local volunteers stayed up throughout the night to prevent it from spreading to homes and petrol stations”.

Official sources said the fire, which broke out on Saturday, was spreading fast due to wind and temperature.

“The fire is spreading fast due to wind and temperature. Sometimes, it looks normal and then suddenly it flares up. We are using all available local resources to contain it,” Lunglei District Magistrate, Kulothungan A told this newspaper. 

He said except for one place on the outskirts of Lunglei, the fire had not entered any human settlement areas. He said it was completely under control by Saturday evening until started raging again on Sunday morning.

“Nobody was injured and there is no economic loss. We have an evacuation plan. We will evacuate people as and when required. The administration will take care of their needs for food and shelter,” Kulothungan said.

He said investigation was on to find out the cause of the inferno. The burning down of jungles by the villagers for jhum cultivation was the reason behind many such incidents of wildfire in the Northeast in the past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram forest fire Indian Air Force IAF Lunglei district
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp