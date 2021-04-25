STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namkom Military Hospital in Ranchi to be opened for non-military Covid patients 

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had sought help from the Indian Army, requesting it to allow use of Military Hospitals and man power for the common people also

Published: 25th April 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:13 PM

An isolation centre with 1,000 beds for Covid patients in Vasai, Maharastra

Image of an isolation centre used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Looking at the surge in the cases of COVID-19, Namkom Military Hospital in Ranchi has been readied with 50 Covid beds for non-military patients. 

According to an official communiqué released by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), it will start treating Covid patients from Tuesday onwards. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had sought help from the Indian Army, requesting it to allow use of Military Hospitals and manpower for the common people also. In return, Soren had promised to provide oxygen, beds, ventilators and other medical equipment and facilities to the Military hospitals if they open up for civilians. 

According to the official release from CMO, as of now the Military Hospital has prepared 50 Covid beds for civilians. A delegation of Army officers, after meeting CM Soren on Saturday, informed that the treatment of corona patients will be started from the coming Tuesday, it added. 

“The Army should come forward to protect the lives of the Corona patients to the best of its ability and provide relief to the people by using their health resources in the state,” said CM Soren. 

The army would be playing an important in this battle with COVID-19, he added.

The Chief Minister was of the view that with the help of the Army and cooperation of the people of this State, the spread of coronavirus could be stopped effectively.

Besides enabling better treatment to the infected people, support from the Indian Army will also boost up their confidence, he added. In the meeting, further coordination was discussed between the state government and military officials by creating mutual coordination.

Notably, Military Hospital at Namkom has a total of 400 beds.

