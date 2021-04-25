STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Overwhelmed' CJI thanks people for wishes, seeks cooperation in discharging duties

Justice Ramana was on Saturday administered the oath of office as the 48th CJI by President Ram Nath Kovind in a brief function here.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:57 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office to Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, after he was appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office to Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, after he was appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Sunday thanked people for extending him good wishes on taking over as the head of judiciary and sought their cooperation in discharge of his duties.

Responding to the congratulatory messages pouring in from people across the country, ranging from his childhood friends to the holders of high constitutional offices, the CJI, in a statement, said he was "overwhelmed" by the flood of messages wishing him well.

Justice Ramana also expressed "hope and belief" that he will receive co-operation from all the stakeholders in discharge of his duties.

Hailing from a family from the Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district with an agricultural background, a soft-spoken Justice Ramana will have a tenure of over 16 months and will demit office on August 26 next year.

