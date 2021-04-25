Oxygen demand: Congress leader unhappy with Shivraj Singh govt for ignoring Jabalpur

By PTI

JABALPUR: Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh Vivek Tankha on Sunday accused the BJP-led state government of ignoring Jabalpur in the supply of medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 surge.

Tankha, who hails from Jabalpur, in a Twitter post tagged a media report that mentioned about the state government's decision on Saturday to airlift empty oxygen tankers from Bhopal and Gwalior along with Indore and send them to Ranchi for re-filling.

Referring to the report, the Rajya Sabha member in his tweet said, "Is Jabalpur not in Madhya Pradesh".

Notably, five COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Jabalpur died on Friday allegedly after the stock of medical oxygen at the facility got over, police earlier said.

According to a government release issued on Saturday, there was sufficient medical oxygen available in Jabalpur.

The medical oxygen is procured from local plants as well from outside.

In the last two days, 20 KL (kilolitre) of medical oxygen was received from Rourkela (Odisha) and 15 KL from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) by two tanker trucks.

One more tanker truck carrying 20 KL of medical oxygen is expected to reach Jabalpur from Rourkela (Odisha) on Sunday, it added.