STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oxygen demand: Congress leader unhappy with Shivraj Singh govt for ignoring Jabalpur

Notably, five COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Jabalpur died on Friday allegedly after the stock of medical oxygen at the facility got over.

Published: 25th April 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad

A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh Vivek Tankha on Sunday accused the BJP-led state government of ignoring Jabalpur in the supply of medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 surge.

Tankha, who hails from Jabalpur, in a Twitter post tagged a media report that mentioned about the state government's decision on Saturday to airlift empty oxygen tankers from Bhopal and Gwalior along with Indore and send them to Ranchi for re-filling.

Referring to the report, the Rajya Sabha member in his tweet said, "Is Jabalpur not in Madhya Pradesh".

Notably, five COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Jabalpur died on Friday allegedly after the stock of medical oxygen at the facility got over, police earlier said.

According to a government release issued on Saturday, there was sufficient medical oxygen available in Jabalpur.

The medical oxygen is procured from local plants as well from outside.

In the last two days, 20 KL (kilolitre) of medical oxygen was received from Rourkela (Odisha) and 15 KL from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) by two tanker trucks.

One more tanker truck carrying 20 KL of medical oxygen is expected to reach Jabalpur from Rourkela (Odisha) on Sunday, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Congress MP Vivek Tankha medical oxygen shortage in Jabalpur
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp