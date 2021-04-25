STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two taxi union leaders held for attack on film crew members in Goa

The taxi union leaders were upset because the film unit had hired taxis from outside the state for ferrying the crew members.

Published: 25th April 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PANAJI: Two leaders of a Goa-based taxi union have been arrested for allegedly attacking some film crew members at Nerul village near here, police said on Sunday.

The duo, identified as Bappa Korgaonkar and Sunil Naik, was held for the attack that took place on Saturday, a senior official from Porvorim police station said.

"The accused illegally entered a bungalow, where a film shoot was on, and attacked the crew members. The taxi union leaders were upset because the film unit had hired taxis from outside the state for ferrying the crew members," he said.

The tourist taxi operators in the coastal state have been on a strike since the last fortnight demanding that app- based taxi aggregator- Goa Miles- be scrapped.

Meanwhile, Goa Lines Producers' Association (GLPA) and Tours and Travel Association of Goa (TTAG), while condemning the attack on the film crew, on Sunday accused the traditional tourist taxi industry of trying to sabotage their business.

GLPA member Shiva Baba Naik said that since August last year, film shoots were increasingly being diverted to Goa, from places like Mumbai and Chennai, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

But due to the ongoing taxi strike in Goa, things were getting difficult for the film crew members, he said.

"We (film industry) are instrumental in giving jobs to various sectors.

One film shoot means giving jobs to 25-30 sectors," he said.

"Just because you (traditional taxi operators) have stopped your business you can't make others stop their businesses," he said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa taxi union
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp