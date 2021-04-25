STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister Babul Supriyo tests positive for COVID for the second time

Both me & my wife have tested positive. Me for the 2nd time. Very Sad that I won't be  able to vote in Asansol, Supriyo wrote on Twitter.

Published: 25th April 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Union Minister Babul Supriyo Sunday informed that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID and hence he wont be able to vote in Asansol on April 26.

Supriyo has tested positive for the virus for the second time.

He, however, said mentally he will be with the BJP candidates of the Asansol area and will monitor the situation from home.

"Both me & my wife have tested positive. Me for the 2nd time!! V Sad that I won't be able to vote in Asansol. I needed to be there on the road too for the 26th polls where 'desperate' @AITCofficial goons hv already unleashed their terror machinery to disrupt free & fair polls," Supriyo tweeted.

"However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I hv handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoiceWil b doing my duties frm my room & b right by my candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there," he said in a series of tweets.

Supriyo, a two-time MP from Asansol, is contesting assembly election from Tollygunge assembly seat where voting is over. The seventh phase of elections in 36 assembly segments in West Bengal will be held on April 26.

