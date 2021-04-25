STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Will import oxygen from Bhutan, no need for lockdown': Assam Health Minister

Sarma said there will be no shortage of Remdesivir as he requested drug manufacturer Sun Pharma to expedite the production at its Palasbari plant to 80,000 vials per week.

Published: 25th April 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NALBARI: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government has made arrangements to import oxygen from neighbouring Bhutan.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said there will be no shortage of Remdesivir as he requested drug manufacturer Sun Pharma to expedite the production at its Palasbari plant to 80,000 vials per week.

"Regarding oxygen, we have moved ahead. There is a new oxygen plant being set up in Bhutan. Today, we have made arrangements to procure oxygen from there," he said.

Sarma further said that the Assam government was not aware of an oxygen plant in Dimapur in Nagaland, and now it will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the neighbouring state for procurement.

"The oxygen level that we are able to manage, I think there will not be any problem until several thousand patients arrive at the hospitals," he added.

The health minister visited Sun Pharma's Palasbari plant near Guwahati during the day.

"We have good news. We were searching for Remdesivir across the world. I did not know that Remdesivir was being manufactured in Assam. When I visited the Sun Pharma plant at Palasbari this morning, I came to know that 80,000 Remdesivirs can be produced every week in Assam," he added.

He requested the company to scale up the production to ensure that there is no shortage in the state.

"ICU beds have also been ramped up. I believe we will be able to manage the COVID-19 crisis very fast like last year," Sarma said.

When asked about the possibility of lockdown in Assam, he said there is no necessity for any such drastic step at this moment.

"When do we announce a lockdown? It is done when there is no oxygen, injection, medicine, kit in hospitals, then we get temporary relief by implementing lockdown."

There is a lockdown in Delhi because the Delhi CM himself said there is no oxygen.

"But, everything is there in Assam as of now. So, there is no need for thinking about a lockdown. The way we are managing the things, I think the chance of lockdown in Assam is extremely rare," the minister said.

The total closure of educational institutions in the state will be decided after May 2, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Coronavirus COVID-19 Assam Lockdown
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp