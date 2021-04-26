STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10.27 per cent voting in first two hours of Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls phase three

While Kanpur Dehat and Moradabad each recorded the highest 12 per cent polling, Deoria had minimum of nine per cent voting till 9 am.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: About 10.27 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours for the third phase of the panchayat elections which began on Monday with more than 2.72 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Polling is underway in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

"Voting started at 7 am on a peaceful note. It will continue till 6 pm. In the first two hours (till 9 am) 10.27 per cent voting was done," a State Election Commission (SEC) official said here.

While Kanpur Dehat and Moradabad each recorded the highest 12 per cent polling, Deoria had minimum of nine per cent voting till 9 am, he said.

For 746 posts of zila panchayat members 10,416 candidates are in the fray while 88,584 people are contesting for 18,530 posts of Kshetra Panchayat members.

As many as 1,16,162 candidates are contesting for 14,379 village panchayats and 57,649 candidates for 1,80,473 village panchayat wards.

In both the first and second phase of the elections, 71 per cent votes were polled.

Voting for the fourth phase will be held on April 29 and counting will be held on May 2.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp