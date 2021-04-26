STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Armed forces recall retired medical staff to work to battle Covid-19 pandemic in India

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also said they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians, where ever possible.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the preparations made by the Indian armed forces to assist the civil administration in Covid management. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said retired medical professionals and those who had availed of pre-mature retirement from the forces in the past two years were being recalled to beef up the numbers.

An official statement from the PMO said the forces had recalled the retired personnel “to work in Covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence”. On Friday, the Defence ministry had announced it was extending the tenure of SSC doctors in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to “ tide over the current surge in medical services”. This will augment the strength of AFMS by 238 more doctors.

The CDS told the PM that nursing personnel were being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals. PM was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments would be released for hospitals and wherever possible, military medical infrastructure would be made available to civilians.

Modi reviewed the operations undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.  Further, Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards, and officers posted in various headquarters in veterans’ cells might be instructed to coordinate the services to expand the reach to remote areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Bipin Rawat Narendra Modi armed forces Army doctors Army Veterans
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp