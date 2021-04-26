STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: Nadda urges people to vote for good governance, prosperity and development

Voting has begun in 34 constituencies across five districts of the state. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National president JP Nadda. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Monday urged the people of West Bengal to use their vote in the seventh phase of the assembly elections for good governance, prosperity and development of the state.

In a tweet, he also appealed to voters to follow COVID-19 guidelines and protocol.

"During the 7th phase of polling, I appeal to the great people of Bengal that while following all COVID-19 guidelines and protocol, use your vote to make Bengal free from fear, corruption, terror and tyranny and for good governance, prosperity and development," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier canceled his scheduled visits to the state due to the rising COVID-19 situation in the country, also tweeted, "The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols."

West Bengal had 81,375 active coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to the union health ministry. As many as 10,884 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the state.

The rapid upsurge of coronavirus has forced the Election Commission to prohibit roadshows, 'padyatras' and big public meetings in West Bengal.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

