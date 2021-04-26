STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls phase 7: People will vote for Mamata, says TMC candidate from Bhowanipore

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Bhowanipore constituency.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Monday said that people will vote for Mamata Banerjee as "her projects and her development" has reached all homes in the state.

"People will vote for Mamata Banerjee. Her projects, her development has reached all homes. This election is being held on those issues. I have been in politics since 1962. This is the first time I am voting for myself," he said after casting his vote in the seventh phase of polling of the ongoing assembly elections.

Voting in 34 constituencies spread across five districts of West Bengal is currently underway. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections.

The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

