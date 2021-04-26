BJP candidate Parno Mittra tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP candidate Parno Mittra on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mittra, an actor by profession, is the BJP candidate from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas where the election was held on April 17.

"I wish to share an important update with everyone. I have tested COVID positive. I request whoever has been in, or come into, contact with me in the last 7 days, please do quarantine yourselves, get tested and take care. Lastly, please continue to be safe and wear mask," she said.

Mittra is among the slew of candidates, cutting across party lines, to be diagnosed with COVID-19 amid the elections.