STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: 318 Oxygen Concentrators arrive at Delhi airport from US

India also received the aid of 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from Singapore, which landed in Mumbai last night on an Air India flight.

Published: 26th April 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

India also received the aid of 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from Singapore, which landed in Mumbai last night on an Air India flight.. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 318 Oxygen Concentrators on Monday arrived at Delhi airport from the United States as India receives global support to fight the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19.

Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet, said, "All efforts to strengthen India's fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips Oxygen Concentrators on @airindiainflight from JFK Airport land at @DelhiAirport. Let there be no doubt. We will turn the tide."

India also received the aid of 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from Singapore, which landed in Mumbai last night on an Air India flight.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States agreed to send essential raw materials to India required for manufacturing vaccines.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dialed up his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and offered to send resources and supplies to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to increase production of the vaccine against COVID-19.

India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The country reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 2812 related deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen concentrator US consignment coronavirus covid 19 India oxygen shortage
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp