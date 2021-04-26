STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID continues to wreak havoc in Bihar: 12,795 new cases, 68 more deaths

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar recorded 12,795 new COVID cases as part of continous surge in the second wave Sunday, taking the toll of positive cases past four lakh mark, health department bulletin said.

The state reported 68 new fatalities taking the death tally to 2156, it said.

Out of a total of 12,975 fresh infections, capital Patna saw maximum 1848 cases followed by Gaya with 1340 cases, Saran (707), Aurangabad (682) and Bhagalpur (681).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the day ordered to bring 14,000 remdesivir medicines by a special plane from Ahmedabasd, Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Among fresh casualties, Patna accounted for maximum 23 deaths followed by Muzaffarpur where nine patients succumbed to the virus, Nalanda (7) and Bhagalpur (4).

The state saw 7530 patients recovering from infection Sunday while a total 3,14,986 have been cured of the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The recovery rate has dipped marginally to 77.87 per cent.

There are 87,154 active cases in the state.

A total of 1,00,491 sample were tested in the state since Saturday while over 2.59 crore citizens have been clinically examined in the state so far.

On the vaccination front, 53,311 citizens were administered jabs Sunday while a total of 66,18,029 people have been inoculated so far.

All the COVID-designated hospitals, government as well as the private ones, are full in Patna and the new COVID patients have a tough time getting bed.

