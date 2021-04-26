STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expect Rajasthan to honour orders on no obstruction to medical oxygen tankers: Delhi HC

Published: 26th April 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday said it expects the Rajasthan government to honour the orders not to obstruct cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients to other states observing that any obstruction at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, conducting a three-and-a-half-hour long hearing on the oxygen crisis, said no purpose would be served by causing such obstructions.

"We hope and expect the State of Rajasthan to honour the orders passed by the court and the Central government. An obstruction in the matter of liquid oxygen at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives. It will serve no purpose to anyone to obstruct," the bench said, adding that the stoppage of tankers will have a snowballing effect.

The high court also directed all the refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present at the hearing on Tuesday following complaints of non-availability of gas cylinders and black marketing.

It asked the Delhi Chief Secretary, who was present at the hearing, to hold a meeting with oxygen suppliers, refillers and hospitals during the day to work out a distribution plan.

Delhi High Court COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in India Oxygen Shortage in Delhi
