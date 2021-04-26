Founder of Guwahati International Music Festival Aiyushman Dutta dies of COVID

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Young journalist and founder of Guwahati International Music Festival (GIMF), Aiyushman Dutta, died on Monday due to COVID-19 after a day-long frantic search for a plasma donor and a rare injection.

He was 35.

Dutta is the first victim of the coronavirus pandemic from the media fraternity of Assam.

His close friend Tulika Devi shared the news of the demise of the Guwahati-based journalist, who was working as the Feature Editor of English newspaper "The Sentinel".

Dutta was unmarried and is survived by his parents and elder brother.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has deeply mourned the death of the humble, polite and soft-spoken scribe at the Hayat Hospital in Guwahati.

Dutta tested positive on April 22 after showing mild symptoms and was admitted to the hospital the same day.

His condition started deteriorating from Saturday with family members and friends desperately looking for plasma donor by Sunday.

Eventually, Dutta went into ventilation and doctors prescribed the rare Tocilizumab 400 mg injection, which was not available in Guwahati neither was found with suppliers of manufacturer Cipla.

During Sunday afternoon, a plasma donor was arranged, but it was late by then.

Known for his love for music, food and culture of Northeast, the young journalist was the founder of Eastern Beats Music Society, which started organising the Guwahati International Music Festival (GIMF) -- a landmark event for music lovers of the city.

He also made some documentary films on the folk traditions and culture of the region.

His published works include a coffee table book on music, dance and culture of the Northeast.