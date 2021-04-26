STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata Banerjee casts vote in Bhabanipur

Banerjee, a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Mitra Institution school around 3.50 pm.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows victory signs after cast her vote at a polling station in Kolkata on Monday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows victory signs after cast her vote at a polling station in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday cast her vote at a polling booth in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur.

On a wheelchair, she briefly paused before photojournalists while coming out amid shouts of "Didi, Didi", before boarding her car.

She also showed a victory sign towards the cameras.

Banerjee is a two-term MLA from Bhabanipur, but is contesting the elections this time from Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district, taking on BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Earlier in the day, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is the chief minister's nephew, also voted at the same booth.

TMC has fielded veteran politician Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay from Bhabanipur against BJP's celebrity candidate Rudranil Ghosh.

The Left-led Sanjukta Morcha has fielded Congress's Md Shadab Khan.

Bhabanipur was voting in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Polling to the 294-member assembly is being held in eight phases, beginning on March 27.

The votes will be counted on May 2.

 

