Maoists target BSF camp in Chhattisgarh, fire 8 rockets from improvised UBGL

The security forces retaliated by launching an attack following which the rebels fled into the nearby forest. Three out of the eight rockets fell close to the vicinity of BSF camp.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

A rocket fired by improvised UBGL lying close to the BSF base camp.

A rocket fired by improvised UBGL lying close to the BSF base camp. (Photo | Vijay Pandey, special arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Maoists fired eight rockets from the improvised under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) targeting the Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Kamteda in Kanker district, about 380 km south of Raipur, the police said on Monday.

“We have recovered eight countrymade rockets from the spot. There is no report of any injury or losses”, M R Ahire, Kanker district superintendent of police told the media persons.

The Kamteda BSF camp was established in November last year amid the local tribal villagers' protests allegedly at the behest of the Maoists.  

Kanker is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

BSF camp Kamteda Raipur Maoists
